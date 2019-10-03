|
|
|
SPEIGHT Darren Lee Peacefully on 28th August 2019
at Leeds General Infirmary
following a tragic accident.
Darren, aged 43 years.
Beloved son of Eileen and Barrie, much loved brother of Sarah and Joanne and the late Craig and Nigel. Step brother of
Joanna, Clare and Helen.
Adored daddy of Millie and Mia. Much loved stepson of Allan and Marilyn, uncle of Ellis and friend to Katie. Loved son-in-law,
nephew and cousin.
Cherished comrade to
all who knew him.
The funeral service and interment will take place at St Anne in
The Grove, Southowram on Wednesday 9th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, though donations to Overgate Hospice, if desired,
a collection plate will be made available at the Church.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
Enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare, Brighouse, 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 3, 2019