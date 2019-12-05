|
JONES Christine Ann On 26th November 2019, peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne, Chris,
aged 71 years, of Brighouse.
Partner of David,
devoted Mum of Nigel and Heather, cherished Grandma of Danny, Thomas, Samuel, Hannah, Grace, Alfie, Granny Chris of Harry,
also a dearly loved Sister of Paul, Margaret, Neil and Keith.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 11:15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research UK, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 5, 2019