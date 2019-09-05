|
Hepworth Brian
(Lane Head Post Office) On 25th August 2019, of Brighouse, Brian, aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of the late Norma, dearly loved and loving dad of Nicola and Michelle, a very dear brother, dear father-in-law
and devoted grandad
and great grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 11.15 am. Friends please
meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations, if desired, may
be given to Diabetes UK.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01284-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 5, 2019