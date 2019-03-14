|
TOWELL BRENDA On 26th February 2019, peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice, Brenda, aged 77 years, of Wyke.
Beloved Wife of the late Stanley, much loved Mum of Dave and Lynne, dear Mother-In-Law of Helen and Mark, also a cherished Grandma of Nicole and Mason.
Funeral Service and Cremation takes place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday
25th March at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, and will be shared between Marie Curie Hospice and Cancer Research UK, for which plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium and bright clothing to be worn as requested by family.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
