|
|
|
HUNT Betty On the 27th of August 2019 peacefully at Eden Court Nursing Home, Birkenshaw Betty
aged 91 years formerly of Brighouse. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, much loved Mum of Peter and Nigel and dear Mother in Law of Linda and Anne a devoted Grandma and Great Grandma.
A service will be held on
Friday 13th September at Brighouse Central Methodist Church at 12.30pm followed by a committal at Parkwood Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support for which a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the church any enquires to Charleswood Funeral Service
Tel 01484720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 5, 2019