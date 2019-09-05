|
|
|
CLARK BETTY MAY On 26th August 2019,
peacefully at Rastrick Hall Care Home, Betty, aged 98 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Arthur, devoted Mum of the late Janet, dear Mother-in-law to Roy,
also a cherished Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 12th September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu
if so desired to the R.N.I.B
(Royal National Institute of Blind People) for which a plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 5, 2019