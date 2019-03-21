Home

Bateman Audrey Passed peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a short illness on the 9th March 2019,
aged 90 years.
A loving wife of the late Jim,
a dearly loved mother of Roy and a much loved sister to The late Roy.
The funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Halifax Society for The Blind, for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
