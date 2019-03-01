|
|
|
Berry Arthur On 21st February 2019, at his home in Hove Edge, Arthur,
aged 90 years.
The beloved husband of the late Barbara, the dearly loved and loving dad of Janet, a very dear brother, dear father in law of Paul and devoted grandad of Samuel.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 11.15am.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Nurses Fund.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484 715 332
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
