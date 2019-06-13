Home

Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00
Brighouse Cemetery
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
14:00
St Lucius Church
Farnley Tyas
Anne Thorpe Notice
Thorpe Anne Margaret
(née Milner) On 8th June, Anne passed away peacefully at Tolson Grange Nursing Home aged 80 years,
a much loved Wife of the late Alan, Mum and Granny.

Service and Interment at Brighouse Cemetery on Wednesday 19th June at 11.00 am where friends are asked to meet followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Lucius Church, Farnley Tyas at 2.00 pm.
No flowers by request please
but donations if desired for
Tolson Grange and Barnados.

All enquiries to E Bedford & co
tel 01484 863589 .
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 13, 2019
