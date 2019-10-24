Home

Anne Mclaughlin

Anne Mclaughlin Notice
Mclaughlin Anne 11th October 2019.
Peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with her loving family around her.
Anne, aged 87 years.
Dear wife of the late Patrick and much loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Service at St Joseph's Church, Brighouse on Thursday
31st October at 11.45am, followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Family flowers only.

All enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel:01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
