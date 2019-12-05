|
Sanders Ann Peacefully with her family by her side on 28th November 2019,
Ann, aged 70 years.
Loved wife of Malcolm, mother of Kathryn and Steven, nan of Spencer, Calista, Siena, and Ischia, and
good friend to many.
Ann's funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Friday 13th December at Elim Church, Halifax, followed
by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Elim Church - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 5, 2019