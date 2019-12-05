Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Sanders

Notice Condolences

Ann Sanders Notice
Sanders Ann Peacefully with her family by her side on 28th November 2019,
Ann, aged 70 years.
Loved wife of Malcolm, mother of Kathryn and Steven, nan of Spencer, Calista, Siena, and Ischia, and
good friend to many.
Ann's funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Friday 13th December at Elim Church, Halifax, followed
by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Elim Church - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -