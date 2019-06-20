|
Eastwood Ann Christine On 13th June, 2019, peacefully after a short illness at Calderdale Royal Infirmary, Ann, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved mum of Mandy and mother in law of Mark and dear sister to David and Stephen.
The service will be held on Monday 1st July at St Matthew's Church, Rastrick at 1.30 p.m. followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to The British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be provided.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel 01484 720811.
