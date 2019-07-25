Home

Alison Haigh Notice
HAIGH Alison
(Nee Booth) Peacefully, on Friday 12th July
at Overgate Hospice,
Alison, aged 69 years, of Rastrick. Beloved wife of Geoff, also a much loved mum of Abi and
mother-in-law of Rachel.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium
on Saturday 27th July at 11.15am. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu for
Overgate Hospice, if desired.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse,
Tel; 01484 713512.
Can all friends meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 25, 2019
