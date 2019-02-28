Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors (Bridlington)
51 St John Street
Bridlington, East Yorkshire YO16 7NN
01262 675124
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Powell

Notice Condolences

Timothy Powell Notice
POWELL Timothy James On the 20th February 2019, passed away suddenly, but peacefully,
at his Bridlington home, aged 86.
Dearly loved husband of the late Phillis and father or their two sons, who together with their
respective families, will deeply miss this lovable gentle man.
Mr. Tim, as he was often known locally, was a popular and familiar face to many as the manager of Bridlington's Hammonds and latterly, Binns department store throughout the 70s and 80s
before retiring in 1989.
Private family service only. Enquiries may be directed to Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors Ltd. (Tel: 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors (Bridlington)
Download Now