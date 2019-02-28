|
POWELL Timothy James On the 20th February 2019, passed away suddenly, but peacefully,
at his Bridlington home, aged 86.
Dearly loved husband of the late Phillis and father or their two sons, who together with their
respective families, will deeply miss this lovable gentle man.
Mr. Tim, as he was often known locally, was a popular and familiar face to many as the manager of Bridlington's Hammonds and latterly, Binns department store throughout the 70s and 80s
before retiring in 1989.
Private family service only. Enquiries may be directed to Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors Ltd. (Tel: 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
