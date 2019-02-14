Resources More Obituaries for Terry Spencer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Terry Spencer

Notice SPENCER Terry Nora Spencer and daughters Donna and Julie would like to thank Max from Ernest Brigham for the kind care and guidance given to us at this very sad time,

he is a true gentleman.

Our thanks to Rev. John Fisher for the thoughtful and eloquent service, Charlene your flowers were lovely, thank you so much to our family, friends and neighbours for their help and cards of condolence and for being there to support us.

On your way to Heaven Terry,

look back and give a smile,

and think to yourself I didn't do bad, then walk your golden mile.

Nora P

