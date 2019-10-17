Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
14:30
Octon Crematorium
Hodgson Suzanne Wendy Former land lady of
The New Globe Inn, Malton.

Sadly passed away in
York Hospital, on 8th October 2019, aged 78 years.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral service at
Octon Crematorium on
Friday 25th October 2019
at 2:30pm. No flowers please. Donations for Alderson House, Bridlington (Royal British Legion).

Any enquiries to
E & AR Agar Funeral Directors
100 Castlegate, Malton, YO17 7ED.
Tel - 01653 919004
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
