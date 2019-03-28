Home

Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Low Catton
Suzanne Frankish

Notice Condolences

Suzanne Frankish Notice
FRANKISH Suzanne Elizabeth On March 17th 2019 peacefully aged 77 years.
Much loved wife to Colin,
loving mum to Alexandra,
Karen and Martin.
Grandma to Philipa, Bethany, Francesca, Amy and Jamie,
also great grandma to Teddy.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Low Catton on Friday 5th April 2019 at 2:30 pm followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Red Wings Horse Sanctuary, a donation plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral directors, Tel 01759 373 015.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
