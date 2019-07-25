|
RAE Sheila On June 24th 2019 peacefully, aged 96 years. Much loved Mum, Gran, and Great Grandmother, former Proprietor and Head Teacher of the Alpha Kindergarten School, Trafalgar Crescent 1961 - 1989. Mrs Rae leaves Five Children, Twelve Grandchildren and
Ten Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service was held at
Saints Mary and Monica Catholic Church, Cottingley on July 10th.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Book Aid International, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
alphakinderten.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on July 25, 2019