Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Rae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Rae


1961 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Sheila Rae Notice
RAE Sheila On June 24th 2019 peacefully, aged 96 years. Much loved Mum, Gran, and Great Grandmother, former Proprietor and Head Teacher of the Alpha Kindergarten School, Trafalgar Crescent 1961 - 1989. Mrs Rae leaves Five Children, Twelve Grandchildren and
Ten Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service was held at
Saints Mary and Monica Catholic Church, Cottingley on July 10th.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Book Aid International, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
alphakinderten.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.