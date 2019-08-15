|
Lamplugh Richard Anthony (Polish) A true Yorkshire gentleman, passed away peacefully on Yorkshire Day, 1st August 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved partner of Beryl, treasured uncle of Ashley and loved by Ashley's wife Victoria and their children Harvey and Alfie, loving uncle of Christine, Mark, Alex, Lucy, Katie and Simon.
A celebration of life to be held on Thursday 29th August 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Little Driffield at 11.00am, followed by private family committal.
Donations can be made to Dementia Friends and St. Mary's Church, Little Driffield on the day of the service.
All enquiries to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
Easterfield House,
1 New Road, Driffield
Y025 5DL. Tel 01377 252222
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019