Home

POWERED BY

Services
T Pennack & Sons (Chelmsford)
3 Maldon Rd
Chelmsford, Essex CM2 7DW
01245 471157
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
15:30
Chelmsford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hawkins

Notice Condolences

Peter Hawkins Notice
Hawkins Peter James Passed away suddenly on
20th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
Loving Husband
of the late Christine,
much loved Dad to Nicholas, Victoria and Jonathan and Grandad to Hope, Adam and Ryan.
Funeral Service at
Chelmsford Crematorium on Thursday 28th November
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Age UK and the Cats Protection League may be sent to
T Pennack & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
1/3 Maldon Road, Great Baddow, Chelmsford CM2 7DW
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -