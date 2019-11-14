|
Hawkins Peter James Passed away suddenly on
20th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
Loving Husband
of the late Christine,
much loved Dad to Nicholas, Victoria and Jonathan and Grandad to Hope, Adam and Ryan.
Funeral Service at
Chelmsford Crematorium on Thursday 28th November
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Age UK and the Cats Protection League may be sent to
T Pennack & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
1/3 Maldon Road, Great Baddow, Chelmsford CM2 7DW
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019