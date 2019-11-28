|
|
|
Watterson Michael Henry 'Mick' passed away unexpectedly on 19th October 2019, age 90,
at Waypoints Care Home, Poole,
Dorset. Mick always considered his 'real home' to be Brid, where
he grew up in St Georges Avenue.
He returned many times to visit mum Lilian Watterson, other
family members and friends.
Mick is now reunited with his
wife Alice (died 7th April 2004).
Lived in Fareham, Hampshire for 34 years and Lee-on-the-Solent
for 9 years. Mick valued the regular contact with childhood friend Roy Hemingway.
Greatly missed by daughter
Phyllis, son-in-law David Watt and extended family and friends in Yorkshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Ireland. Any enquiries to Tapper
Funeral Service, 01202 673164.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019