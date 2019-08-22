Home

Michael Ireland

Michael Ireland Notice
Ireland Michael
(Mick) Passed away peacefully on
16th August 2019, aged 85 years
at Scarborough Hospital.
He will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to be held at
St Martin's Church, Burton Agnes on Monday 2nd September 2019
at 11.00am, followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Donations in aid of
The White House Residential
Care Home, Driffield may be left after the service, if so desired.
All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
Easterfield House,
1 New Road, Driffield Y025 5DL.
Tel 01377 252222
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
