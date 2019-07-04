|
Williamson Mavis Passed away suddenly after a short illness on Wednesday 19th June 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife to John.
Loving Mum to Gary and Karl and
a much loved Grandma to Connor.
'Mave' will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Service to be held at the Bridlington Cemetery Chapel on Friday 12th July at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to Macmillan.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01262 425360.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on July 4, 2019