Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson Notice
WILSON Mary Graham
(née Mowatt) Aged 86, of Bridlington and formerly of Castleford, Mary died peacefully after a long illness.
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved and loving Mum to Lisa and Son in law Gerard.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral to take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on
Friday 7th June at 12.45pm.
All enquiries to
Falsgrave Funeral Service
01723 343 908
Published in Bridlington Free Press on June 6, 2019
