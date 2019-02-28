|
|
|
Anderson Mary On February 22nd 2019
peacefully in her sleep
aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late Richard, loving mum to the late John,
also grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to take place at Octon Crematorium on
Monday March 11th 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Barchesters Charitable Foundation, a donation box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
E & A.R. Agar Funeral Directors, 01653 919004.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More