MORTIMER Marie Jane You suffered in the hands of others, I know that you'll feel unhappy to see me so upset, but you were my daughter and I loved you so,
I simply can't forget, however good the memories, they always make me weep, I've cried a billion tear drops since the day you fell asleep with me at your side.
I miss you ever so much Marie. Love from your loving
heartbroken Mam.
xxx R.I.P. till we meet again xxx
Pudsey is missing you too xxx
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019