|
|
|
MORTIMER Marie Jane Sadly and bravely
passed away on
10th October 2018,
aged 46.
In loving memory of my mam.
Only one year has passed,
And I miss your laugh,
I miss your smile,
I close my eyes and see your face smiling at me from a
beautiful place,
You tell me you are never far away and that we will meet again someday,
I asked if you could stay a while,
Then you whispered sweetly
in my ear,
I will never leave you,
I am always here in your heart.
Love from your loving heartbroken son Jamie xxxx
Miss you loads Mam.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019