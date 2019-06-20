|
MORTIMER Marie Birthday memories
of a much loved mum
of Jamie, daughter of Brenda and Keith, sister of Keith, sister-in-law of Clare and a
much loved auntie of Gracie
and Jaidan on 23rd June.
Don't leave her on her own,
as today it's her birthday,
her first on her own.
No cards or gifts to send you,
no birthday song to sing,
as we visit your resting place
with flowers,
and whisper happy birthday,
shedding tears you're not here.
We love and miss you loads.
R.I.P
xxxxxxx
No one knows the heartache,
as we turn and leave you there.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on June 20, 2019
