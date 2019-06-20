Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Mortimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Mortimer

Memories Condolences

Marie Mortimer Memories
MORTIMER Marie Birthday memories
of a much loved mum
of Jamie, daughter of Brenda and Keith, sister of Keith, sister-in-law of Clare and a
much loved auntie of Gracie
and Jaidan on 23rd June.

Don't leave her on her own,
as today it's her birthday,
her first on her own.
No cards or gifts to send you,
no birthday song to sing,
as we visit your resting place
with flowers,
and whisper happy birthday,
shedding tears you're not here.

We love and miss you loads.
R.I.P
xxxxxxx

No one knows the heartache,
as we turn and leave you there.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.