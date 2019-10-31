|
|
|
RICHARDSON John Michael Passed away on
Tuesday October 15th at
Manor House, Harrogate,
aged 86 years.
Husband to June,
father to Paul and Helen,
father-in-law to Marek,
and grandfather to
Maximilian and Sebastian.
Much loved by all his family,
he leaves us with many happy memories to treasure.
All are welcome to a Thanksgiving Service and Commemoration for the life of John at York Minister on November 7th at 11am,
followed by cremation at
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, at 1.30pm, after which there will
be refreshments.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
York Minster or Bridlington Priory.
Any further enquiries
please contact
J G Fielder & Son,
York
01904 654460
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019