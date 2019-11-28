|
CASSON John Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20th November,
aged 73.
Beloved husband of Emily, much loved and respected dad to Rhona, son-in-law Robert and
cherished grandfather to
Robbie, Courtney, Billy and Frankie.
Will be loved and missed forever.
Funeral service to take place at East Riding Crematorium (Octon) on Friday 6th December
at 2:30pm.
Donations can be made to
The Firefighters Charity.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 01262 678329
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019