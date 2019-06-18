|
|
|
BRADSHAW
John William Harrison
(Dick)
Peacefully after a short illness at
York Hospital on 9th June 2019
aged 93 years.
Loving husband of the late Freda Mary, father to Christopher and Judith,
father in law to Julie and David,
a twin brother to Margaret, a unique gentleman who will be sadly missed.
A funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Kirkburn on
Monday 24th June 2019 at 2pm,
followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please however donations in aid of the R.N.L.I may be left after the service if so desired.
All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
Easterfield House, New Road, Driffield,
East Yorkshire, YO25 5DL.
Tel 01377 252222
Published in Bridlington Free Press on June 18, 2019
