|
|
|
Ward Jean
(Nee Scarah)
Wardy Former employee at
Lloyds Hospital, passed away peacefully on 29 September 2019
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Kenneth.
Loving Mother of Paul and
the late Linda.
Proud nana of Stephen Michael, Emma and Jonathon.
Great grandmother to
Tyler and Freddie.
A much loved mother in law
of Margaret & Philip.
Funeral at Octon on
Tuesday 15th October 12:30pm.
Flowers and enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
59 St, Johns Street, Bridlington.
Tel: 01262 678329
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019