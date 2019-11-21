|
|
|
MACKENZIE Jean
(née Havercroft) Remembering you on your Birthday, 24th November 1945.
Jean meant so much to all of us,
Jean was special and that's no lie,
Jean brightened
up the darkest day,
And the cloudiest sky,
Jean's smile alone warmed hearts,
Jean's laugh was
like music to hear,
I would give absolutely anything to have Jean well again
and standing near.
All our love forever,
And you will always
remain in our hearts.
From Husband Ernie,
Sons Dennis and Robert, Maxine, Grandchildren, Elisabeth and Thomas and Jean's Lurcher Roxy
x x x
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019