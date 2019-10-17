Home

Hood Jean Janet and Barry thank family and friends for their kindness, expressions of love and condolence cards and donations to Marie Curie on the passing of their wonderful mum/mum-in-law.
Grateful thanks to the carers from Burlington Care, Macmillan Nurses, Doctor Raise and Marie Curie Nurses for their kind, loving and gentle care and support. Our thanks also go to Vicky and staff at Kneeshaws for their professional funeral arrangements, to Charlene for the beautiful flowers and to Gina Wright for the wonderful service and her kindness.
Finally, thanks to Bridlington Spa for the catering arrangements.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
