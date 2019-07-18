Resources More Obituaries for Harry Barnett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Barnett

Notice Barnett Anita and Richard would like thank all friends for the support and care shown to us

in the loss of Harry.

Also a special thank you to Andrina, Macmillan Nurse and Carol and Carolyn, Urology Nurses for their tender care of Harry over the years. We don't know what we would have done without them.

Also thanks to Max, Rachel and all staff at Brighams for their care, understanding and detail.

Finally, Rev John Fisher for his ministrations and for a fitting tribute of Harry's life.



