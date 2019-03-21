|
|
|
Andrew Harry Died March 11th 2019 aged 96 years.
He was the beloved Husband of Betty for 73 years, Father to Tina, Grandpa to 3
and Great Grandpa to 11.
Harry was a true gentleman
as well as a gentle man.
In his youth he was an avid
racing cyclist who, according to
his older brother, could beat
anyone and in his 90's he learned about personal computing.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
His cremation will be held on the
26th March at 1:30 pm, East Yorkshire Crematorium, Octon.
In lieu of flowers the family
request donations to the Bridlington Lifeboat Station.
All enquiries to
Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors
Tel: 01262 675124
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More