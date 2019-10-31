Home

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00
St Lawrence Church
Sigglesthorne
SLINGSBY Freda
(nee Hardy) Passed away peacefully on
21st October, 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey, adored mother of Garry and a very much loved friend to many.
Service to celebrate Freda's life to take place at St Lawrence Church, Sigglesthorne, Thursday 7th November at 11 a.m.
Family flowers only, donations if desired at the church will be shared between St Lawrence Church, British Heart Foundation and Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
