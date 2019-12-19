|
Colangelo Emma
(née Sutton) Died suddenly 18th December 2006,
So young to be called away,
Still filled with the plans you made,
Your two young sons to watch grow up,
A kind and generous heart,
That was every day displayed,
Maybe to live within this world,
You were far too good and kind,
And this will be remembered
in the memories left behind,
Now at rest within a world where the brightest blossoms grow,
You're loved and missed so very much,
Far more than you could know.
Love and miss you every day.
Mum and Dad xx
Happy Birthday on 17th December Emma,
Love and miss you always.
Love Darren, Lisa, Bruce, Zak, Ellie and Charlie
xx
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019