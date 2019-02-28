|
|
|
WILKINS DOROTHY On 12th February 2019,
peacefully at
White Rose Lodge Care Home, Bridlington, aged 105 years.
Dearly loved mother of
Mavis, Michael and Peter.
Also a much loved grandma,
great-grandma, and
great-great-grandma, and a good
and much-respected friend who
will be greatly missed.
Service to be held at
Scarborough Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations to RNLI Flamborough which may be left at the
service or sent c/o
Unsworth Funeral Service,
160 Quay Road, Bridlington,
YO16 4JE Tel: 01262 425360
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
