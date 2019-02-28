Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:30
Scarborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Wilkins

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Wilkins Notice
WILKINS DOROTHY On 12th February 2019,
peacefully at
White Rose Lodge Care Home, Bridlington, aged 105 years.
Dearly loved mother of
Mavis, Michael and Peter.
Also a much loved grandma,
great-grandma, and
great-great-grandma, and a good
and much-respected friend who
will be greatly missed.
Service to be held at
Scarborough Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations to RNLI Flamborough which may be left at the
service or sent c/o
Unsworth Funeral Service,
160 Quay Road, Bridlington,
YO16 4JE Tel: 01262 425360
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.