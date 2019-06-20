|
MARSDEN David 7th June 2019
Aged 68 years.
Peacefully at home,
a beloved husband to his wife Janet, a much loved dad to
Richard and Jennifer
and an adored gramps to
Emily, George and Chloe.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 1st July at
All Saints Church,
Thornton Hough, Wirral.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK or
All Saints Church, Thornton Hough c/o Charles Stephens Funeral Directors, 215 Bebington Road, Rock Ferry CH42 4QA
Tel 0151 645 4396.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on June 20, 2019
