BUSTARD David Arthur It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Dave. Dearly loved and loving husband of Rosemary. A much loved and loving dad of Susan, Diane, James and the late David and a much loved
and loving granddad and
great granddad.
Service to be held at East Riding Crematorium (YO25 3BL)
on 12th March 2019 at 3.30pm.
No flowers please. Donations are welcomed for the Alzheimer's Society and John's Campaign
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
