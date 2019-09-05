Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:30
East Riding Crematorium (Octon)
Danuta Kelly Notice
KELLY Danuta (Danka) Beloved wife of Alan. Loving Mother to Timothy, Ann-Marie and Andrew and a doting Grandmother to Rosie and Ollie.

Died peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 31 August 2019 at Maister Lodge in Hull.

The Funeral Service is to be held at East Riding Crematorium (Octon) on Tuesday 10th Sept 2019 at 12.30 pm.

Instead of flowers, the family have requested memorial contributions to Maister Lodge with a collection after the service.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
