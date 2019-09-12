|
|
|
BURNETT Colin On 9th September in
Scarborough Hospital,
aged 81 years, former fireman
and fire safety officer for BP.
Dearly loved husband of Wilma, much loved pops to Tom and Roy, father-in-law to Jackie and Pam
and a very special grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium,
Nr Langtoft on Friday
27th September at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired, for
Prostate Cancer UK and
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP.
All are welcome at the service
and afterwards for refreshments
in the Hospitality Suite.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019