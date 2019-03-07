|
|
|
WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER On 28th February 2019, suddenly, aged 60 years, of Bridlington.
Dearly loved husband of Lucinda. Dear dad of Emily, dear son of Patricia and the late Stanley
and brother of Michael.
Will be sadly missed.
Service at The Priory Church, Bridlington on Wednesday
13th March at 1pm followed by cremation at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Family flowers only please. Donations for the Yorkshire
Wildlife Trust or Marine Conservation Society may be
left at the service or sent c/o
Ernest Brigham (Funeral Directors Ltd) 51 St John Street, Bridlington, YO16 7NN (tel: 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
