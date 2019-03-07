Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors (Bridlington)
51 St John Street
Bridlington, East Yorkshire YO16 7NN
01262 675124
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:00
The Priory Church, Bridlington
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Wright

Notice Condolences

Christopher Wright Notice
WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER On 28th February 2019, suddenly, aged 60 years, of Bridlington.
Dearly loved husband of Lucinda. Dear dad of Emily, dear son of Patricia and the late Stanley
and brother of Michael.
Will be sadly missed.
Service at The Priory Church, Bridlington on Wednesday
13th March at 1pm followed by cremation at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Family flowers only please. Donations for the Yorkshire
Wildlife Trust or Marine Conservation Society may be
left at the service or sent c/o
Ernest Brigham (Funeral Directors Ltd) 51 St John Street, Bridlington, YO16 7NN (tel: 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors (Bridlington)
Download Now