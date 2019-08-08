|
|
|
Braithwaite July 27,
peacefully in hospital.
Of Wolsingham since 2010, formerly of Bridlington and Beverley.
Christopher Arthur, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband to the late Avery. Much loved father of Christine. Grandfather to Catherine and Jennifer. Great Grandfather to Samuel, Aidan and Emma.
Funeral Friday August 16,
will friends please meet at
10:30 am for service in St. Mary's and St. Stephen's Church
followed by cremation at
Wear Valley Crematorium.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019