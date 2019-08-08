Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30
St. Mary's and St. Stephen's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Braithwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Braithwaite

Notice Condolences

Christopher Braithwaite Notice
Braithwaite July 27,
peacefully in hospital.
Of Wolsingham since 2010, formerly of Bridlington and Beverley.
Christopher Arthur, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband to the late Avery. Much loved father of Christine. Grandfather to Catherine and Jennifer. Great Grandfather to Samuel, Aidan and Emma.
Funeral Friday August 16,
will friends please meet at
10:30 am for service in St. Mary's and St. Stephen's Church
followed by cremation at
Wear Valley Crematorium.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.