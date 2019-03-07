WYNN Barbara Elizabeth

(nee Crawford) 14th March 1935 -

25th February 2019

Mum passed away on 25th February 2019

in Scarborough, England.



You were the most loving, caring, sharing mum, mum-in-law, nana and great nana we could ever

have asked for.

Thanks so much for just being you and bringing so much joy to our lives, we will treasure the memories forever.

The love you shared with all of us, your smile, sharing a good laugh, enjoying a dance and the many sing songs we had, so many fun and happy times.

No more pain and suffering,

we loved you so much

and always will.

Goodnight, God bless,

rest in peace, your loving family, Stuart, Rose, Ryan, Terri-Lee, Craig, Joshua, Matthew, Diedre

and Jean-Paul xxxx

A funeral service took place for Mum at the East Riding Crematorium on Wednesday the 6th March 2019 at 12.30pm. Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More