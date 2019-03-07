Home

Barbara Wynn


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barbara Wynn Notice
WYNN Barbara Elizabeth
(nee Crawford) 14th March 1935 -
25th February 2019
Mum passed away on 25th February 2019
in Scarborough, England.

You were the most loving, caring, sharing mum, mum-in-law, nana and great nana we could ever
have asked for.
Thanks so much for just being you and bringing so much joy to our lives, we will treasure the memories forever.
The love you shared with all of us, your smile, sharing a good laugh, enjoying a dance and the many sing songs we had, so many fun and happy times.
No more pain and suffering,
we loved you so much
and always will.
Goodnight, God bless,
rest in peace, your loving family, Stuart, Rose, Ryan, Terri-Lee, Craig, Joshua, Matthew, Diedre
and Jean-Paul xxxx
A funeral service took place for Mum at the East Riding Crematorium on Wednesday the 6th March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
