BARKER Austin On 28th November 2019
passed away peacefully
at his home,
aged 78 years.
Loving partner of Pam.
Much loved father of David, Andrew and Christopher,
father in law of Samantha,
Lucy and Charlotte,
dearly loved grandfather
and a good friend to many.
Service at St. Peter's Church, Wintringham followed by interment, on
Thursday 12th December, 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to
Macmillan Nurses and the Church's Conservation Trust.
Enquiries to
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Funeral Directors
01723 859279.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019