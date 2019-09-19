Home

Henry Naylor
1 New Rd
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
01377 337503
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
13:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Swales Audrey
(nee Crawford) It is with great sadness that Dawn, Joanne and family announce her death, peacefully at home on
7th September, 2019.
A service to commemorate Audrey's life will take place at The East Riding Crematorium (Octon) on Tuesday 24th September, 2019, at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please. However, donations in aid of The Bridlington Lifeboat and East Riding Macmillan Nurses
may be left after the service
if so desired.
All enquiries to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors, Easterfield House, 1 New Road, Driffield,
YO25 5DL Tel 01377 252222
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
