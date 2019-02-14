Home

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:30
Harbourside Evangelical Church, Bridlington
Hunter Andrew Roy John (Roy) Died on 24th January, aged 82 years, at
Castle Keep, Sutton, nr Hull, Yorkshire and formerly of Barmston, nr Bridlington.
Loving husband of the late Joyce, and more recently of
the late Doreen.
Sadly missed by family and friends in Yorkshire and Shetland.
Service of Thanksgiving at Harbourside Evangelical Church, Bridlington on Tuesday
26th February at 1.30pm,
following private cremation.
Family flowers only, but donations may be made at the service for Cancer Research and Bridlington RNLI or c/o John Parkin & Son,
3 Saltshouse Road, Hull HU8 9ED
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
